Binance U.K. blocks crypto derivative traders to comply with local regulations: CoinDesk
Dec. 14, 2021 2:52 PM ETBTC-USD, ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Binance U.K. tells users in the country that the company is blocking retail traders from accessing crypto derivatives to meet local regulations, CoinDesk reports.
- The company's notice says U.K. users will be required to "provide additional information" before they can access futures, margin, leveraged tokens and options products on the platform, CoinDesk cites the notice.
- U.K.-based users who registered with the platform before Dec. 14, 2021, will have until Feb. 14 of next year to provide the required information, CoinDesk notes.
- "This is a requirement to comply with local regulations," a Binance spokesperson told CoinDesk via email. "Binance is committed to full compliance, globally. This is a proactive measure to ensure that our product offering is welcomed by users and local regulators."
- Recall earlier this month that Binance hired staff in the U.K. as it plans to file for regulatory approval.