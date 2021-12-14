Why did Alibaba shares rise almost 4% today?
Dec. 14, 2021 3:05 PM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)WBBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor32 Comments
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares rose almost 4%, Tuesday, following a report that the Chinese e-commerce giant is preparing to make a move that involves gaming in the metaverse.
- According to the South China Morning Post, Alibaba (BABA) has registered a new company in Beijing that will test the metaverse potential for gaming software and services. The SCMP said the company, called Yuanjing Shengsheng, is wholly owned by Alibaba's (BABA) investment arm, and is being established two months after Alibaba (BABA) set up a cloud-gaming company with a similar name.
- Last week, Alibaba (BABA) shares notched sizable gains after the company replaced its chief financial officer, and Macquarie Research gave the company high marks for building a "strong moat" around its business.
- Alibaba's (BABA) Tuesday gains were also in contrast to losses from Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), which fell almost 4% after Chinese regulators fined the social media company for allegedly allowing the publication of illegal information on its platforms.