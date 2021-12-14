Cidara decline continues as shares decline 30% on late-stage antifungal data
Dec. 14, 2021 3:23 PM ETCidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor5 Comments
- The decline in Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX -31.0%) that began premarket following the release of top-line data on its phase 3 antifungal candidate rezafungin has continued to widen.
- Shares are dropping even though the trial met FDA and EMA pre-specified primary endpoints.
- Earlier this month, H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce initiated shares with a buy and a $6 price target (~266% upside based on yesterday's close). At the time, he said that rezafungin had advantages over current treatments for candidemia and invasive candidiasis.
- Read about Cidara's Q3 2021 earnings.