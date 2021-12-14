Equity Commonwealth board approves additional $150M in share repurchase authorization
Dec. 14, 2021 4:16 PM ETEquity Commonwealth (EQC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) trustee board authorized the repurchase, through Dec.31, 2022, of an additional $150M of its outstanding common shares under the company's existing share repurchase program.
- With this additional $150M authorized, the company now has $170.5M available for future share repurchases, including $20.5M remaining under its prior authorization that expires on June 30, 2022.
- YTD through Dec.14, the company purchased 5M shares at a weighted average price of $25.87/share, for a total investment of $129.5M; YTD, the stock has lost 7%.
- Shares trading 0.8% higher after hours.