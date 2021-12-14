Summit Midstream Partners launches Series A preferred unit exchange offer
Dec. 14, 2021 4:23 PM ETSummit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor55 Comments
- Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) commenced an exchange offer for any and all of its 9.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units tendered in the Exchange Offer for newly issued common units representing limited partner interests in the Partnership.
- For each Series A Preferred Unit that is accepted in the Exchange Offer, the holder will receive 38 common units.
- The Exchange Offer is scheduled to expire on Jan.12, 2022, unless extended.
- The Partnership will issue common units in exchange for each Series A Preferred Unit that is accepted for exchange promptly after the expiration date.
- Post a tender and support agreement, several holders of the Series A Preferred Units have agreed to tender 46,178 Series A Preferred Units in the exchange offer.