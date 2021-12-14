Aspen Group sinks as lower RN enrollments cause double miss

  • Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) shares plummet as new student enrollments grew 5% sequentially, lower than expected.
  • “Beginning in the second half of June, the rapid rise in COVID hospitalizations increased the workload of licensed registered nurses (RNs) on the front lines of patient care. RNs represented 69% of our total active student body at the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 and are the total population of our students primarily impacted by the COVID pandemic trends. As a result, our pace of enrollments and class starts slowed in the second quarter, similar to the effect seen across the entire nursing higher education sector during the same period," said CEO Michael Mathews.
  • Aspen Group lowers its FY2022 guidance. Consensus revenue prior to earnings was $85.0M and consensus adjusted EPS was -$0.06.

