Cohu rises on revised mid-term financial targets
Dec. 14, 2021
- Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is trading 4.35% higher after-hours on announcing revised mid-term financial targets.
- The semiconductor test handling equipment supplier updated its mid-term financial target model to annual revenue of $1B and non-GAAP EPS of $4.00 to better reflect its projected revenue and margin growth.
- The update was mainly led by: expansion in the Inspection and Metrology market, where Cohu's revenue has grown from $35M in 2020 to estimated $70M in 2021; semiconductor test equipment penetration in RF front-end; introduction of the DI-Core platform; and a greater traction in Interface products.
- Cohu President and CEO Luis Müller commented: "Fiscal year 2021 is forecasted to be strong for Cohu, delivering record revenue and profitability. Order demand remains strong as we enter fiscal 2022 building upon Cohu's growth in Inspection and Metrology, expanding opportunities in RF, power management and display driver IC test, WLCSP probe and accelerating deployment of DI-Core software services. We have executed well on the growth strategy shared at our last Analyst Day event approximately one year ago. With 2021 nearly complete, it’s time to increase Cohu's target financial model to better reflect the opportunities ahead and continue building on our estimated last five-year revenue CAGR of approximately 26%."
- Shares had fallen 2.94% after the company's Q3 report, where the company missed revenue expectations and guided Q4 revenue below consensus.
