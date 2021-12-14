Rush Enterprises acquires Summit Truck Group dealerships for ~$205M

stock market investment graph on financial numbers abstract background.3d illustration

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) acquires certain assets of Summit Truck Group, one of the largest International brand commercial vehicle dealership groups in the United States, for ~$205M.
  • The acquisition, which is the largest acquisition in the Company’s history, expands the Company’s network of Rush Truck Centers by 16 to 125 franchised dealership locations in 22 states.
  • "This acquisition will strengthen our dealership network in several of the most important trucking markets in the United States,” commented CEO W. M. "Rusty" Rush.
  • The assets acquired from Summit Truck Group had unaudited revenues of approximately $450 million in 2020. Rush enterprises expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to cash flow and earnings.
  • SA's Quant Rating is Very Bullish on Rush Enterprises due to a high revisions grade.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.