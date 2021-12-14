Rush Enterprises acquires Summit Truck Group dealerships for ~$205M
- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) acquires certain assets of Summit Truck Group, one of the largest International brand commercial vehicle dealership groups in the United States, for ~$205M.
- The acquisition, which is the largest acquisition in the Company’s history, expands the Company’s network of Rush Truck Centers by 16 to 125 franchised dealership locations in 22 states.
- "This acquisition will strengthen our dealership network in several of the most important trucking markets in the United States,” commented CEO W. M. "Rusty" Rush.
- The assets acquired from Summit Truck Group had unaudited revenues of approximately $450 million in 2020. Rush enterprises expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to cash flow and earnings.
