Ketamine One appoints Joe Ramelli as CFO

  • KetamineOne Capital (OTCPK:KONEF) announces that Joe Ramelli has been appointed as new Chief Financial Officer, effective December 14, 2021, subject to the final acceptance of the NEO Exchange.
  • Joe has nearly 30 years of experience in the public markets and Biotechnology, Biopharmaceutical and Financial Services industries.
  • Mr. Ramelli served as interim CFO at ValenzaBio, a privately held biopharmaceutical company, from its inception.
  • The company's former CFO, Peter Nguyen, has amicably agreed to depart the Company in order to facilitate Mr. Ramelli’s transition into the role
