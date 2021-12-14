Ketamine One appoints Joe Ramelli as CFO
- KetamineOne Capital (OTCPK:KONEF) announces that Joe Ramelli has been appointed as new Chief Financial Officer, effective December 14, 2021, subject to the final acceptance of the NEO Exchange.
- Joe has nearly 30 years of experience in the public markets and Biotechnology, Biopharmaceutical and Financial Services industries.
- Mr. Ramelli served as interim CFO at ValenzaBio, a privately held biopharmaceutical company, from its inception.
- The company's former CFO, Peter Nguyen, has amicably agreed to depart the Company in order to facilitate Mr. Ramelli’s transition into the role
