Senate approves measure to boost debt ceiling by $2.5T (updated)

Dec. 14, 2021 5:24 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor9 Comments

Pelosi And Schumer Hold Climate Change Press Conference

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • The Senate approves a $2.5T debt limit increase, sending the bill to the House in a move to avert defaulting on U.S. debt, the Associated Press reports.
  • The 50-49 vote along party lines comes a day before Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's estimate for when the Treasury would run out of ways to pay its bills. If that had occurred, it would be the first-ever default of U.S. government debt, generally considered the safest investment there is.
  • The House, with a slim Democratic majority, is expected to pass the bill, which could could come up for a vote as early as Tuesday night. Then it would go to President Biden's desk to be signed.
