Brown & Brown Dealer Services buys assets of Rainmaker Advisory; terms undisclosed
Dec. 14, 2021 5:31 PM ETBrown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Insurance brokerage firm Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) has acquired Rainmaker Advisory.
- J. Scott Penny, chief acquisitions officer of Brown & Brown, entered into an agreement with Ryan Hanlon, owner of Rainmaker Advisory, for Brown & Brown Dealer Services to acquire substantially all of the assets of Rainmaker Advisory.
- Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The business will join Brown & Brown Dealer Services under the leadership of Mike Neal.
- Ryan and the Rainmaker team will continue operating from their offices in Ventura, California.
- Yesterday, Brown & Brown purchased assets of Dealer Admin. Services