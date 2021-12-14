Brown & Brown Dealer Services buys assets of Rainmaker Advisory; terms undisclosed

Dec. 14, 2021 5:31 PM ETBrown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Insurance brokerage firm Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) has acquired Rainmaker Advisory.
  • J. Scott Penny, chief acquisitions officer of Brown & Brown, entered into an agreement with Ryan Hanlon, owner of Rainmaker Advisory, for Brown & Brown Dealer Services to acquire substantially all of the assets of Rainmaker Advisory.
  • Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The business will join Brown & Brown Dealer Services under the leadership of Mike Neal.
  • Ryan and the Rainmaker team will continue operating from their offices in Ventura, California.
  • Yesterday, Brown & Brown purchased assets of Dealer Admin. Services
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.