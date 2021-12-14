Swiftmerge prices $200M SPAC IPO for merger in consumer space
- SPAC Swiftmerge Acquisition (IVCP) prices its initial public offering of 20M units at $10 each.
- The gross proceeds will be $200M. In addition, underwriters have been granted an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 3M units.
- Each unit comprises of 1 stock and 0.5 of redeemable warrant, whole of which is exercisable to purchase second share at a price of $11.50 each.
- The units will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “IVCPU” beginning December 15, 2021. Shares and warrants to be listed separately under the symbols “IVCP” and “IVCPW,” respectively.
- The special purpose acquisition company currently intends to pursue opportunities targeting disruptive consumer companies utilizing technology and the internet to evolve the way that consumers interact with the market.
- Closing is expected on Dec. 17, 2021.
