Swiftmerge prices $200M SPAC IPO for merger in consumer space

Dec. 14, 2021 6:03 PM ETSwiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (IVCP), IVCPU, IVCPWBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • SPAC Swiftmerge Acquisition (IVCP) prices its initial public offering of 20M units at $10 each.
  • The gross proceeds will be $200M. In addition, underwriters have been granted an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 3M units.
  • Each unit comprises of 1 stock and 0.5 of redeemable warrant, whole of which is exercisable to purchase second share at a price of $11.50 each.
  • The units will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “IVCPU” beginning December 15, 2021. Shares and warrants to be listed separately under the symbols “IVCP” and “IVCPW,” respectively.
  • The special purpose acquisition company currently intends to pursue opportunities targeting disruptive consumer companies utilizing technology and the internet to evolve the way that consumers interact with the market.
  • Closing is expected on Dec. 17, 2021.
