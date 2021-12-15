Asian markets muted; China November Retail Sales came in lower than expected

Dec. 15, 2021 1:07 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • Japan +0.09%.
  • China -0.06%. China industrial output for November was up 3.8% Y/Y, more than the 3.5% increase in October, and better than the 3.6% expected.
  • China retail sales in November rose 3.9% Y/Y, less than October’s 4.9% increase, and below the expectations of 4.6%.
  • Hong Kong -0.01%.
  • Australia -0.70%.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, Nasdaq fell 1.14% to 15,237.64; S&P 500 slid 0.75% to close at 4,634.09, while Dow Jones dropped 106.77 points, or 0.30%, to 35,544.18.
  • The U.S. Fed will conclude its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, and central bank Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at a 2:30 p.m. ET press conference.
  • Oil prices dropped after the International Energy Agency said demand for oil is set to be lower than expected next year, hit by the new omicron variant.
  • U.S. crude fell 1.26% to $69.84 per barrel, while Brent futures were down 1.1% to $72.89.
  • Gold prices were flat as investors waited to see if the U.S. central bank speeds up its tapering at the end of a two-day meeting later in the day.
  • Spot gold was little changed at $1,769.92 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,769.90 per ounce.
  • Silver fell 0.2% to $21.88 per ounce and platinum slipped 0.2% to $917.98, while palladium rose 0.7% to $1,633.14.
  • U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.13%; S&P 500 +0.14%; Nasdaq +0.04%.
