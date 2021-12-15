European stocks mixed; U.K. inflation rises to 5.1% in November

Dec. 15, 2021 4:11 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Euro currency symbol

Daniel Grizelj/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • London -0.19%. Britain's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 5.1% Y/Y in November, up from 4.2% in October and forecast of 4.7%.
  • On a monthly basis, U.K. inflation rose 0.7% M/M in November from October, above a Reuters poll for a 0.4% increase.
  • Core CPI, which excludes volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, rose by 4% Y/Y against Reuters forecast of 3.7%, and 0.5% M/M versus a 0.3% projection.
  • Germany +0.40%.
  • France +0.65%. CPI for November came in at 2.8% Y/Y in-line with preliminary reading.
  • Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index gained 0.5%, with technology shares outperforming.
  • Traders are looking to a wave of central bank decisions for clarity on the timing of a pullback, with the Fed decision later on Wednesday, followed by the Bank of England and European Central Bank Thursday.
  • In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.43%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.37%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.73%.
  • European futures mixed. FTSE -1.28%; CAC -0.50%; DAX +0.06% and EURO STOXX +0.04%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.