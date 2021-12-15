European stocks mixed; U.K. inflation rises to 5.1% in November
Dec. 15, 2021 4:11 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London -0.19%. Britain's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 5.1% Y/Y in November, up from 4.2% in October and forecast of 4.7%.
- On a monthly basis, U.K. inflation rose 0.7% M/M in November from October, above a Reuters poll for a 0.4% increase.
- Core CPI, which excludes volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, rose by 4% Y/Y against Reuters forecast of 3.7%, and 0.5% M/M versus a 0.3% projection.
- Germany +0.40%.
- France +0.65%. CPI for November came in at 2.8% Y/Y in-line with preliminary reading.
- Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index gained 0.5%, with technology shares outperforming.
- Traders are looking to a wave of central bank decisions for clarity on the timing of a pullback, with the Fed decision later on Wednesday, followed by the Bank of England and European Central Bank Thursday.
- In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.43%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.37%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.73%.
- European futures mixed. FTSE -1.28%; CAC -0.50%; DAX +0.06% and EURO STOXX +0.04%.