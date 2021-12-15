Singapore Airlines selects Airbus A350F to renew freighter fleet
- Singapore Airlines ('SIA') signed an LOI with Airbus to purchase seven A350F freighter aircraft, with options to order another five aircraft.
- The deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.
- The deal includes a swap with 15 A320neo and two A350-900 passenger aircraft in the SIA Group order book.
- The A350F can carry a similar volume of cargo as the Boeing 747-400F. The A350Fs will replace seven 747-400F freighters.
- Also, A350Fs would cut SIA’s carbon emissions by around 400k tonnes annually, based on current operations.