Singapore Airlines selects Airbus A350F to renew freighter fleet

Singapore Airlines logo on their local headquarters for Serbia. Singapore Airlines is an Asian airline company, the flag carrier of Singapore

  • Singapore Airlines ('SIA') signed an LOI with Airbus to purchase seven A350F freighter aircraft, with options to order another five aircraft.
  • The deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • The deal includes a swap with 15 A320neo and two A350-900 passenger aircraft in the SIA Group order book.
  • The A350F can carry a similar volume of cargo as the Boeing 747-400F. The A350Fs will replace seven 747-400F freighters.
  • Also, A350Fs would cut SIA’s carbon emissions by around 400k tonnes annually, based on current operations.
