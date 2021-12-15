Etihad Airways taps Kyndryl to modernize its IT structure

Dec. 15, 2021

Etihad Airline Makes Australian Debut

Patrick Riviere/Getty Images News

  • Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) inks a multi-year agreement to help accelerate the next stage of its digital transformation journey.
  • Kyndryl will help Etihad modernize its IT infrastructure by facilitating the use of best-in-breed cloud platforms.
  • Etihad selects Kyndryl to work closely with leading cloud providers to select fit-for-purpose cloud platforms that are based on the specific requirements of Etihad's mission-critical workloads.
  • Through a multi-cloud model, Etihad will have seamless access to advanced cloud services and be able to combine the capabilities that each cloud platform provides.
  • In the coming three years, Kyndryl will also help migrate and manage Etihad's workloads across the new multi-cloud environment.
