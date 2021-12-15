Etihad Airways taps Kyndryl to modernize its IT structure
Dec. 15, 2021 5:59 AM ETKyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) inks a multi-year agreement to help accelerate the next stage of its digital transformation journey.
- Kyndryl will help Etihad modernize its IT infrastructure by facilitating the use of best-in-breed cloud platforms.
- Etihad selects Kyndryl to work closely with leading cloud providers to select fit-for-purpose cloud platforms that are based on the specific requirements of Etihad's mission-critical workloads.
- Through a multi-cloud model, Etihad will have seamless access to advanced cloud services and be able to combine the capabilities that each cloud platform provides.
- In the coming three years, Kyndryl will also help migrate and manage Etihad's workloads across the new multi-cloud environment.