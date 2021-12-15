Akso Health Group reports 1H results

Dec. 15, 2021 6:10 AM ETAkso Health Group (AHG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:HX) formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai: 1H GAAP EPS of -$0.18.

  • Revenue of $0.2M (-85.7% Y/Y)
  • Press Release
  • As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $15.4M.
  • Net cash provided by continuing operating activities was $0.8M for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared $14.7M in the same period of last fiscal year.
  • On December 3, 2021, the company's shareholders approved the name change to Akso Health Group at the company's annual general meeting.
