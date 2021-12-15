Everything Blockchain reports Q3 results

Dec. 15, 2021 6:15 AM ETEverything Blockchain, Inc. (OBTX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Everything Blockchain (OTCPK:OBTX): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.38.
  • Revenue of $4.9M (vs. $0.1M Y/Y)
  • Press Release
  • Eric Jaffe, Everything Blockchain’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The numbers for the third quarter and year to date are in line with our annual projection of $18 million in revenue and ahead of our projected annual net profit of $7 million. With the upcoming launch of PulseChain and the distribution of PULS tokens, which we expect during the fourth quarter, we will see further growth in revenue.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.