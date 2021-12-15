Everything Blockchain reports Q3 results
Dec. 15, 2021 6:15 AM ETEverything Blockchain, Inc. (OBTX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Everything Blockchain (OTCPK:OBTX): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.38.
- Revenue of $4.9M (vs. $0.1M Y/Y)
- Eric Jaffe, Everything Blockchain’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The numbers for the third quarter and year to date are in line with our annual projection of $18 million in revenue and ahead of our projected annual net profit of $7 million. With the upcoming launch of PulseChain and the distribution of PULS tokens, which we expect during the fourth quarter, we will see further growth in revenue.”