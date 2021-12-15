UPS is a buy at Citi and rated higher than FedEx
Dec. 15, 2021
- Citi upgrades UPS (NYSE:UPS) to a Buy rating from Neutral as its takes a more constructive view on the shipping giant.
- The firm thinks parcel companies will continue to display pricing power to help offset any slowing shipping volume growth. Strong pricing and labor cost insulation from a recent union contract are seen helping to boost margins. Solid growth in the domestic segment is anticipated to help UPS top consensus marks for 2022.
- Analyst Christian Wetherbee also has something to say about the UPS vs. FedEx (NYSE:FDX) debate.
- "Looking at the stocks, we’ve historically preferred FedEx to UPS given FedEx’s more attractive valuation and upside potential. However, we are upgrading UPS to Buy and moving it ahead of FedEx in our pecking order."
- Citi assigns a price target of $245 to UPS.
- Shares of UPS are up 1.22% premarket to $206.22.
