Amazon, Meta, Netflix among top internet stocks at J.P. Morgan for 2022

Dec. 15, 2021 7:20 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), FB, NFLXTWTR, SPOT, BMBL, MTCH, UBERBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor24 Comments

Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) are listed among the top internet stocks at J.P. Morgan for 2022.
  • In a note to investors, J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth wrote that e-commerce and subscription based names are the preference over online advertising, given easing comps, a reacceleration of growth and "an overall more favorable operating environment."
  • The analyst also prefers companies with "strong profitability & reasonable valuation given the rising interest rate environment, with durable growth more table stakes."
  • Amazon (AMZN) shares have gained 6% year-to-date, while Meta (FB) and Netflix (NFLX) have returned slightly more than 24% and 14%, respectively.
  • In addition to Amazon (AMZN) and Meta (FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is also a large-cap internet stock to own, given its growth at a reasonable price profile.
  • Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is listed as a secular subscription winner, while Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Match (NASDAQ:MTCH) are listed as re-opening recovery names, along with Uber (NYSE:UBER).
  • On Tuesday, Meta Platforms (FB) Instagram was reported to have surpassed 2 billion monthly active users, after having surpassed 1 billion in June 2018.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.