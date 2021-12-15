Amazon, Meta, Netflix among top internet stocks at J.P. Morgan for 2022
Dec. 15, 2021 7:20 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), FB, NFLXTWTR, SPOT, BMBL, MTCH, UBERBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) are listed among the top internet stocks at J.P. Morgan for 2022.
- In a note to investors, J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth wrote that e-commerce and subscription based names are the preference over online advertising, given easing comps, a reacceleration of growth and "an overall more favorable operating environment."
- The analyst also prefers companies with "strong profitability & reasonable valuation given the rising interest rate environment, with durable growth more table stakes."
- Amazon (AMZN) shares have gained 6% year-to-date, while Meta (FB) and Netflix (NFLX) have returned slightly more than 24% and 14%, respectively.
- In addition to Amazon (AMZN) and Meta (FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is also a large-cap internet stock to own, given its growth at a reasonable price profile.
- Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is listed as a secular subscription winner, while Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Match (NASDAQ:MTCH) are listed as re-opening recovery names, along with Uber (NYSE:UBER).
- On Tuesday, Meta Platforms (FB) Instagram was reported to have surpassed 2 billion monthly active users, after having surpassed 1 billion in June 2018.