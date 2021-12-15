Valens Semiconductor team up with Sumitomo Electric on MIPI A-PHY technology
Dec. 15, 2021 7:32 AM ETValens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN), SMTOF, SMTOYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) and Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCPK:SMTOF) are collaborating in the field of A-PHY technology and deployments.
- The companies will work together to ensure that Sumitomo Electric's wiring harness systems meet the channel requirements of the A-PHY specification, while Valens will add the Sumitomo Electric cable assembly and matching on-board connectors as an ordering option for its VA70XX customer evaluation kits.
- MIPI A-PHY is the first standardized, asymmetric, long-reach Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) physical layer interface targeted for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving systems (ADS).
- The cooperation will streamline the deployment of MIPI A-PHY technology across the automotive industry.
- Under the collaboration, Sumitomo Electric will provide differential/coaxial cables that meet the A-PHY specification, and the two companies will work together to expand the variety of cabling options in the future.