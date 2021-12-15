CI Financial to buy Columbia Pacific Wealth Management and make investment in CPA

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Per the terms, CI (NYSE:CIXX) will acquire Columbia Pacific Wealth Management ('CPWM'), having about $6.4 billion in total assets under management as of Nov. 30, 2021.
  • The commercial terms were not disclosed.
  • The deal boosts CI’s U.S. assets to $115 billion, making U.S. wealth management CI’s largest business line.
  • Additionally, CI will acquire a minority stake in Columbia Pacific Advisors ('CPA'), an alternative asset management firm with $3.5 billion in assets under management.

  • As part of the transaction, CPWM owners will become equity partners in CI Private Wealth, the private partnership that holds CI’s broader U.S. wealth management business.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.