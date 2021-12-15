Cybin secures new U.S. patent for CYB004 in anxiety disorders
Dec. 15, 2021 7:42 AM ETCybin, Inc. (CYBN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) has been awarded a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for patent application No. 17/394,038 related to CYB004, an investigational deuterated psychedelic tryptamine compound for the potential treatment of anxiety disorders.
- Shares up 2.7% premarket at $1.16.
- The allowed claims include other forms of deuterated psychedelic tryptamine, notably certain deuterated forms of DMT and 5-MeO-DMT.
- The patent, which is expected to expire in 2041, covers composition of matter for the CYB004 drug substance as a putative new chemical entity.