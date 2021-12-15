ABM Industries EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue

Dec. 15, 2021 7:42 AM ETABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of $0.50 misses by $0.28.
  • Revenue of $1.69B (+14.2% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • Press Release

  • Guidance

    For fiscal 2022, ABM expects GAAP earnings per diluted share of $2.05 to $2.30, and adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $3.30 to $3.55 vs consensus of $3.54. This guidance assumes an easing in COVID-19-related disinfection services and work orders. Fiscal 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be in the range of 6.2%-6.6%, inclusive of synergies from the Able Services acquisition.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.