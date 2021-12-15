ABM Industries EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue
Dec. 15, 2021 7:42 AM ETABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of $0.50 misses by $0.28.
- Revenue of $1.69B (+14.2% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
Guidance
For fiscal 2022, ABM expects GAAP earnings per diluted share of $2.05 to $2.30, and adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $3.30 to $3.55 vs consensus of $3.54. This guidance assumes an easing in COVID-19-related disinfection services and work orders. Fiscal 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be in the range of 6.2%-6.6%, inclusive of synergies from the Able Services acquisition.