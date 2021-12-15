Elon Musk wins FT's Person of the Year, fights with Senator Warren on Twitter
Dec. 15, 2021 7:42 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor75 Comments
- There is more hardware for Elon Musk after Financial Times names the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO as its Person of the Year for his work in transforming the car industry.
- Musk is given credit in the FT's writeup for helping to show that EVs could replace cars fueled by gasoline at scale.
- Musk won Time's Person of the Year award earlier in the week.
- For her part, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren seems to be unimpressed by the awards for Musk and asked him on Twitter to stop "freeloading" off everyone else and pay his share of taxes.
- Musk responded to Warren by calling her Senator Karen. "And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year," Musk tweeted back.
- Over the last six weeks, Musk has sold about $12.74B worth of Tesla stock in order to help pay taxes on options he has exercised.
- Shares of Tesla are down 0.52% premarket to $953.50.
- Tesla still has one of the highest Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings in the auto sector.