ViewRay receives FDA clearance for MRI-guided radiation therapy features
Dec. 15, 2021 7:56 AM ETViewRay, Inc. (VRAY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) announced that the FDA granted 510(k) clearance for certain MRI-guided radiation therapy features designed to improve workflow and widen clinical use.
- The next-gen features greenlighted by the regulator enhance on-table adaptive workflow and expand clinical utility, the company said.
- ViewRay (VRAY) also highlighted its radiation therapy solution MRIdian A3i which includes a range of features to streamline on-table adaptive workflow with the potential to cut treatment times. Its new brain treatment package broadens the clinical use into cranial stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic radiation therapy (SRT), the company said.
- "MRIdian A3i addresses our customers' desire for faster treatment times, increased patient throughput, and the ability to expand their programs and offer MRIdian SMART to a larger patient population," CEO Scott Drake remarked.
- During the first nine months of 2021, ViewRay (VRAY) recorded a 24% growth in new orders for MRIdian systems compared to 2020.