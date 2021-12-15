Enrollment underway in Jazz Pharma's Phase 2b suvecaltamide trial for essential tremor
Dec. 15, 2021 8:02 AM ETJazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) announces that the first patient has been enrolled in a global Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of suvecaltamide (also known as JZP385), for the potential treatment of moderate to severe essential tremor (ET), the most common movement disorder.
- Around 400 adults aged 18 to 80 will be enrolled in the trial. In this double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, patients will receive a once-daily oral dose of 10, 20 or 30 milligrams of suvecaltamide or placebo for 12 weeks.
- The primary efficacy endpoint is the change from baseline to Week 12 on the Tremor Research Group Essential Tremor Rating Assessment Scale (TETRAS) composite outcome score, which represents items from the TETRAS-Activities of Daily Living and TETRAS-Performance Subscale, and measures the functional impact due to tremor.
- Topline data readout is expected in H1 2024.