Alta agrees to acquire equipment distributor Ambrose Equipment
Dec. 15, 2021 8:10 AM ETAlta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) has agreed to acquire assets of Ambrose Equipment.
- Terms of the deal will be disclosed upon closing, which is expected to be before year-end.
- The acquisition expands Alta's construction equipment footprint to 39 locations in 10 states.
- Based in Hooksett, New Hampshire, Ambrose Equipment is a privately held equipment distributor, offering a full range of road equipment products and specialty attachments, as well as service, rentals and replacement parts.
- For the trailing-twelve-month period ended August 2021, Ambrose Equipment generated ~$35M in revenue and adjusted EBITDA of ~$3.1M.
- Alta CEO Ryan Greenawalt said, "For over three decades, Ambrose has been the 'go-to' asphalt paving products dealer in New England. With the acquisition of Ambrose, Alta Equipment now offers the most diverse road construction equipment portfolio of products and services in the New England region. By expanding our capabilities, OEM relationships within our territories, we continue to execute on our strategy of expanding our parts and service business and diversifying our offerings to customers."