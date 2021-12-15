II-VI upgraded at Morgan Stanley to overweight, sees 26% upside
Dec. 15, 2021 8:26 AM ETII-VI Incorporated (IIVI)COHRBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares are rising early Wednesday as Morgan Stanley has upgraded shares to overweight on the recent pullback in shares over the past year, as well as recent 3D sensing results.
- Analyst Meta Marshall boosted his rating on II-VI (IIVI) to overweight and the price target to $82, up from $80, noting shares have decline 12% year-to-date and $26% since the initial deal to acquire Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR). Marshall believes investors are too pessimistic about the risks associated with the deal and the company's recent 3D sensing results.
- "We believe it misses earnings potential of core business, particularly in the midst of a datacomm upgrade cycle," Marshall wrote in a note to investors.
- "We continue to think the acquisition is a positive for IIVI given diversification away from datacomm, and feel less cautious around integration given confidence in management team."
- II-VI (IIVI) shares are up more than 2% to $66.29 in early Wednesday.
- In addition, Marshall believes II-VI (IIVI) is "near the end of de-risking in the name given transaction appears to be closer to closing," and any synergies from the Coherent (COHR) deal could be a catalyst to re-rate the stock.
- The analyst also sees tailwinds for its system in a chip business, gaining additional 3D sensing share and a healthy telecom and data communications market.
- Earlier this month, II-VI (IIVI) sold $990 million worth of senior notes due 2029.