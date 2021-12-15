Leslie’s prices secondary offering
- Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) has priced secondary offering by certain of the company’s non-management stockholders of 12.5M shares.
- The offering is expected to close on December 16, 2021.
- Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters an option to purchase additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock.
- The company will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.
- Leslie's also announced a share repurchase agreement, under which it plans to buyback 7.5M shares of its common stock from the selling stockholders. The repurchase is expected to be consummated concurrently with the closing of the offering.
- Shares down 5.3% premarket.