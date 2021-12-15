Domino's Pizza falls after Barclays turns bearish with a warning on fading tailwinds

Dec. 15, 2021 8:44 AM ETDomino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Fast Food Restaurants Remain Firm Favourites With UK Consumers

Matt Cardy/Getty Images News

  • Barclays lowers its rating on Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Underweight from Equal-weight.
  • The firm warns that industry tailwinds are fading even though Domino's continues to deliver best in class fundamentals. That development also runs up against a period of tough comparisons for the pizza chain operator.
  • DPZ is also seen having less opportunity to outperform as more competitors adopt loyalty programs and digital offerings. "This all comes at a time when the consumer has demonstrated a desire to dine-out rather than order-in," adds the Bernstein analyst team.
  • Shares of Domino's Pizza (DPZ) are down 2.51% premarket to $510.00.
  • Read Seeking Alpha author Justin Lee's breakdown on DPZ's international growth opportunity.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.