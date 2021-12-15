Domino's Pizza falls after Barclays turns bearish with a warning on fading tailwinds
Dec. 15, 2021 8:44 AM ET Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Barclays lowers its rating on Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Underweight from Equal-weight.
- The firm warns that industry tailwinds are fading even though Domino's continues to deliver best in class fundamentals. That development also runs up against a period of tough comparisons for the pizza chain operator.
- DPZ is also seen having less opportunity to outperform as more competitors adopt loyalty programs and digital offerings. "This all comes at a time when the consumer has demonstrated a desire to dine-out rather than order-in," adds the Bernstein analyst team.
- Shares of Domino's Pizza (DPZ) are down 2.51% premarket to $510.00.
