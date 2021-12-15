PPG names Tim Knavish as COO
Dec. 15, 2021 8:53 AM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- PPG (NYSE:PPG) has appointed Tim Knavish as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective March 1, 2022.
- Knavish has spent 35 years at PPG, having served as Executive Vice President most recently. He will remain based at PPG's global headquarters in Pittsburgh and will continue to report to Chairman and CEO Michael McGarry.
- As COO, Knavish will oversee all of PPG's strategic business units and operating regions as well as the information technology, environment, health and safety (EH&S), and procurement functions.
