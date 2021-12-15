iMining Technologies acquires digital land in Decentraland Metaverse
Dec. 15, 2021 9:02 AM ETiMining Technologies Inc. (IBKKF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- iMining Technologies (OTCPK:IBKKF) agrees to buy 1850142 Ontario's assets, which include land in the Decentraland (MANA-USD) Metaverse.
- The transaction will also provide iMining (OTCPK:IBKKF) with a collection of 16 NFT assets of Crypto Kitties and NBA Top Shots.
- Specifically, iMining (OTCPK:IBKKF) will acquire assets in consideration of CAD $300K ($233K), and the issuance and delivery of 2.5M common shares of IBKKF at a price of $0.12 per share, the company says.
- The company is "working with our strategic partners to provide our investors and clients with an end-to-end solution so they can easily participate in the growth of Web3.0 and benefit from it," said iMining President and CEO Khurram Shroff.
- Previously, (Aug. 17) iMining acquired Validators.