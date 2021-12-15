iMining Technologies acquires digital land in Decentraland Metaverse

Dec. 15, 2021 9:02 AM ETiMining Technologies Inc. (IBKKF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

headset on tablet for metaverse or technology concept 3d rendering

niphon/iStock via Getty Images

  • iMining Technologies (OTCPK:IBKKF) agrees to buy 1850142 Ontario's assets, which include land in the Decentraland (MANA-USD) Metaverse.
  • The transaction will also provide iMining (OTCPK:IBKKF) with a collection of 16 NFT assets of Crypto Kitties and NBA Top Shots.
  • Specifically, iMining (OTCPK:IBKKF) will acquire assets in consideration of CAD $300K ($233K), and the issuance and delivery of 2.5M common shares of IBKKF at a price of $0.12 per share, the company says.
  • The company is "working with our strategic partners to provide our investors and clients with an end-to-end solution so they can easily participate in the growth of Web3.0 and benefit from it," said iMining President and CEO Khurram Shroff.
  • Previously, (Aug. 17) iMining acquired Validators.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.