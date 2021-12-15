Carvana tipped by Jefferies to see scale benefits in 2022
Dec. 15, 2021
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in on watch after Jefferies names the auto retailer stock a Franchise Pick for 2022. The firm expects a recovery in new car manufacturing throughout 2022 resulting in greater availability of higher quality used cars due to more trade-ins. That in turn should provide CVNA flexibility to ramp capacity and meet demand.
- Jefferies bullish breakdown: "We consider CVNA a rare opportunity to participate in the early stages of a secular shift to e-commerce (~1% penetration today) within the massive $650B market for used cars. In addition, we think CVNA's competitive advantage over traditional dealers will grow as it gains scale, as ~45K of centralized inventory allows it to offer significantly more selection than physical dealerships. In addition, CVNA's e-commerce site/app and self-service tool provides a superior consumer experience while reducing costs by avoiding the need for salespeople and prime real estate, providing flexibility to offer lower prices while still achieving attractive economics. The cost structure also improves with scale, as more inventory increases conversion and reduces delivery costs/ time, while customer acquisition costs moderate as awareness grows."
- Jefferies DCD-derived price target of $425 implies ~3.5X 2023E EV/sales multiple, which is noted to be ~50% below the all-time high level.
