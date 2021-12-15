Roblox joins meltdown in videogame stocks despite daily users up 35% in November
Dec. 15, 2021 9:11 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) slips 9% in pre-market trading after the mobile game company reported its daily active users of 49.4M (up 35% Y/Y) for November, compared to October's 50.5M DAUs (prior to the outage).
- Hours engaged were 3.6B (up 32% Y/Y).
- Bookings are estimated to be between $208M-211M (up 22-24% Y/Y) for the month.
- Revenue to range between $184M-187M (up 84-87% Y/Y).
- Estimated average bookings per daily active user to be $4.21-4.27 (down 8-9% Y/Y).
- Roblox stock jumped about 40% after the strong Q3, where its bookings showed out strong and daily active users were 3% above expectations.
- The sell off follows the decline of 10% in videogame sales during November, breaking a six-month streak of gains just as the industry hit its biggest season of the year.