C3.ai to repurchase up to $100M common shares
Dec. 15, 2021 9:17 AM ETAIBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor14 Comments
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI) has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $100 million of class A common stock over the next 18 months.
- As of the end of 2Q22, the company had approximately $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments on the balance sheet.
- “We believe strongly in the opportunities ahead for C3 AI, and our potential for creating significant long-term value for all our stakeholders as we execute on our strategic vision. We see this as an attractive use of capital while still allowing us to invest in our growth,” said Thomas M. Siebel, CEO of C3.ai.
