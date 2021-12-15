Chip-equipment makers waver as U.S. considers new Chinese company sanctions
Dec. 15, 2021 9:20 AM ETApplied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), LRCX, KLACSMICY, NXPI, ONBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Several U.S. semiconductor companies wavered in early market trading, Wednesday, following a report that said their businesses could be impacted if the Biden Administration imposes new sanctions on China's largest chipmaker and several other Chinese tech companies.
- At issue is the possibility that the Biden Administration will put new restrictions on the exportation of chip components to China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCQX:SMICY). Such moves could end up impacting the likes of chip-equipment makers such as Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by limiting what products those companies can ship to Semiconductor Manufacturing International [SMIC].
- Investors initially appeared unfazed, but then trimmed Applied Materials (AMAT) by almost 1%, and Lam (LRCX) and KLA (KLAC) shares by 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively.
- The Biden Administration is also said to be considering placing drone maker DJI, deep-learning software company Megvii, supercomputer maker Dawning Information Industry and other companies on the Department of Justice's "Chinese military-industrial complex companies" blacklist.
- The moves are said to be in the works due to concerns about the role the that the Beijing government and Chinese military play in the ownership of many of the country's largest tech companies.
- According to a report from Bloomberg, one potential proposal would change the rules governing the exportation of chipmaking equipment. As of now, regulations say that machinery that is "uniquely required" for making advanced chips can't be exported. But, U.S. officials are looking at extending that restriction to machinery that can be used to for less-advanced chips.
- Analysts have begun weighing in on their expectations for the chip sector next year, with Cowen & Co.'s Matthew Ramsey highlighting NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), On Semi (NASDAQ:ON) and others in a report on Tuesday.