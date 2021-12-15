Citizens Financial Group agrees to acquire investment banking firm DH Capital

Dec. 15, 2021 9:22 AM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) has agreed to acquire DH Capital.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Pursuant to the deal, Citizens' wholly-owned subsidiary, Citizens Capital Markets (CCMI), will purchase substantially all of the assets of DH Capital and upon closing, DH Capital will operate as a division of CCMI.
  • This transaction further strengthens Citizens' corporate advisory capabilities and will bring additional digital infrastructure sector expertise to the Citizens M&A Advisory team. It follows several recent moves by Citizens to add key talent and solutions.
  • Based in New York City, DH Capital is a private investment banking firm serving companies in the Internet infrastructure, software and next generation IT services, and communications sectors. It has completed over 200 M&A transactions, worth ~$35 billion in value, to date.
  • The transaction will be funded with cash and is expected to close in Q122.
  • CFG marginally up (+0.79%) pre-market
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.