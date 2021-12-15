Citizens Financial Group agrees to acquire investment banking firm DH Capital
Dec. 15, 2021 9:22 AM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) has agreed to acquire DH Capital.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Pursuant to the deal, Citizens' wholly-owned subsidiary, Citizens Capital Markets (CCMI), will purchase substantially all of the assets of DH Capital and upon closing, DH Capital will operate as a division of CCMI.
- This transaction further strengthens Citizens' corporate advisory capabilities and will bring additional digital infrastructure sector expertise to the Citizens M&A Advisory team. It follows several recent moves by Citizens to add key talent and solutions.
- Based in New York City, DH Capital is a private investment banking firm serving companies in the Internet infrastructure, software and next generation IT services, and communications sectors. It has completed over 200 M&A transactions, worth ~$35 billion in value, to date.
- The transaction will be funded with cash and is expected to close in Q122.
- CFG marginally up (+0.79%) pre-market