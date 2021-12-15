Venus Concept launches $17M equity financing

Dec. 15, 2021 9:27 AM ETVenus Concept Inc. (VERO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) trades 1.6% higher premarket after it closed a non-brokered private placement of shares and preferred nonvoting shares; post placement, 9.8M shares and 3.8M preferred non-voting shares were issued at $1.25/share for gross proceeds of ~$17M.
  • The preferred nonvoting shares are convertible on a one-for-one basis into shares on receipt of conversion notice by the company from the holder.
  • The proceeds will be used for working capital, general corporate purposes and funding the development of AIme, the company's next generation robotic technology platform for medical aesthetic applications.
  • "In addition, we believe this financing will help us to achieve cash flow positivity in 4Q22," CEO & Director Domenic Serafino commented.
