Northern Oil & Gas out with punchy shareholder return plans
Dec. 15, 2021 9:28 AM ETNorthern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG)COP, PXDBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Minneapolis based Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) out this morning with a competitive and unique dividend plan.
- The base dividend is set to grow 20% per quarter, until reaching 33c/s quarterly in 2023 (1.32/s annualized or 7.1% yield).
- The base dividend is built around $50 WTI and $3 henry hub price assumptions, leaving breathing room from todays levels (~$70 WTI and $4 hub).
- The Company has an authorized share buyback program in place ($68m, ~5% of the market cap) and will plan to repurchase shares and pay special dividends if current commodity prices sustain.
- Management left the door open for "growth"; however, appears to be focused on inorganic growth, providing a path to building the business without adding rigs and crude supply to the market.
- While large-cap peers have 'talked the talk' on shareholder distributions, Conoco (NYSE:COP) and Pioneer (NYSE:PXD) sport 1.5% to 2.5% dividend yields; with a 7%+ dividend in 2023 and buyback to boot, NOG is walking the walk on shareholder returns and supply discipline.