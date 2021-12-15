Northern Oil & Gas out with punchy shareholder return plans

Upward arrow made of dollar banknotes on white background - Concept of growing and upward trend of dollar currency

CalypsoArt/iStock via Getty Images

  • Minneapolis based Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) out this morning with a competitive and unique dividend plan.
  • The base dividend is set to grow 20% per quarter, until reaching 33c/s quarterly in 2023 (1.32/s annualized or 7.1% yield).
  • The base dividend is built around $50 WTI and $3 henry hub price assumptions, leaving breathing room from todays levels (~$70 WTI and $4 hub).
  • The Company has an authorized share buyback program in place ($68m, ~5% of the market cap) and will plan to repurchase shares and pay special dividends if current commodity prices sustain.
  • Management left the door open for "growth"; however, appears to be focused on inorganic growth, providing a path to building the business without adding rigs and crude supply to the market.
  • While large-cap peers have 'talked the talk' on shareholder distributions, Conoco (NYSE:COP) and Pioneer (NYSE:PXD) sport 1.5% to 2.5% dividend yields; with a 7%+ dividend in 2023 and buyback to boot, NOG is walking the walk on shareholder returns and supply discipline.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.