BAE Systems nabs $493M contract modification from Lockheed Martin
Dec. 15, 2021 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY)
- BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY -1.4%) received a $493M contract modification from Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to significantly upgrade and modernize the electronic warfare system for the F-35 Lightning II, enabling the fifth-generation fighter to quickly detect and address evolving electromagnetic threats in contested battlespaces.
- Under the contract, BAE Systems will deliver enhanced and highly capable core hardware for the F-35's high-performance EW mission system, known as AN/ASQ-239, and will provide engineering support services and test infrastructure.
- BAE Systems is a major global partner to Lockheed Martin on the F-35 program.