Atai Life Sciences announces lock-up extension for over 30% of common stock
Dec. 15, 2021 Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)
- atai Life Sciences (ATAI -23.4%) discloses that a group of largest pre-IPO investors representing over 30% of the company’s common stock have voluntarily agreed for renewed lock-up agreements extending the trading restrictions of pre-IPO shares for up to 24 months.
- Among them is Apeiron Investment Group, the family office of the company's Founder and Chairman, Christian Angermayer, which has agreed to extend the lock-up period for another 24 months for nearly ~17.4% of outstanding common stock.
- Additionally, certain other largest pre-IPO investors of the German-based company have decided to extend their lock-up restrictions for another 12 months. The updated lock-up agreements cover over 30% of atai’s (NASDAQ:ATAI) common stock in total.
- The renewed agreements “illustrate the confidence of atai’s key shareholders in atai’s platform and its potential to address the growing mental health crisis,” the company said in a statement. However, atai (ATAI) shares have lost more than a fifth in morning hours.
- Wall Street is Very Bullish on atai (ATAI) on the prospects of its research on psychedelic medicines.