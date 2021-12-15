Bank of America credit card charge-off rate rises in November; delinquency rate improves slightly
Dec. 15, 2021 11:13 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Bank of America’s (NYSE:BAC) credit card net charge-off rate of 1.24% in November increases from 1.15% in October, but down from 1.50% in November 2020.
- Its delinquency rate of 0.92% ticks lower from 0.93% in the prior month, though still higher from 0.90% in September; down from 1.46% in November of last year.
The aggregate amount of principal receivables in the BA Master Credit Card Trust II was $13.8B, unchanged from the prior month.
