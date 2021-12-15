Ferrellgas Partners surges on FQ1 results
Dec. 15, 2021
- Propane supplier Ferrellgas Partners (OTCPK:FGPR +8.5%) is trading higher after the company announced its fiscal first quarter results.
- Total revenues grew 31.1% Y/Y to $394.51M.
- The company narrowed its losses, incurring a net loss of $8.6M, or $5.25 per Class A Unit, during the quarter, compared with net loss of $46.1M, or $9.39 per Class A Unit, in the prior year period.
- Operating income increased by 60% Y/Y, driven by cost management, which led to continued margin performance.
- Overall gallon performance contributed to an increase in gross profit of $10.8M, or 6.7%, higher than the prior year period.
- Furthermore, adjusted EBITDA increased to $37.3M vs. $33.9M in the prior year period.
