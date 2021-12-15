Lowe's Companies tracks higher after guidance digested
Dec. 15, 2021 11:23 AM ET Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)
- Lowe's (LOW +0.5%) trades higher after an initial drop when the home improvement retailer's guidance seemed to have disappointed investors at first look.
- Truist analyst Keith Hughes calls the comparable sales guidance from Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) confusing and notes it is unclear how commodity inflation will play into results. Other analysts are mainly positive in their flash notes on the Lowe's investor event, although Bank of America thinks LOW needs to show that it can close the margin gap with Home Depot to really stoke some investor buying action.
- Lowe's has a history of topping revenue estimates and is said to tend to guide to the cautious side.
- The recent track record for EPS beats is even stronger.