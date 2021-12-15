SEC proposes amendments to Rule 10b5-1 to address gaps in insider trading regime
Dec. 15, 2021 11:50 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposes amendments to Rule 10b5-1 under the SEC Act of 1934 to enhance disclosure requirements and investor protections against insider trading.
- "Over the past two decades, we've heard concerns about and seen gaps in Rule 10b5-1 - gaps that today's proposals would help fill," said SEC Chairman Gary Gensler.
- The proposed amendments to the insider trading rule would update the requirements for the affirmative defense, including a cooling off period before trading could begin under a plan, prohibiting overlapping trading plans, and limited single-trade plans to one trading plan per one year periods.
- Additionally, the amendments would elicit more comprehensive disclosure about issuers' policies and procedures related to insider trading and their practices around the timing of options grants and the release of material nonpublic information.
- In June, Gary Gensler considered new rules on insider trading.