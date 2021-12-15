Publicis Sapient and Siam Commercial Bank forms JV in Southeast Asia
Dec. 15, 2021 11:57 AM ETPublicis Groupe S.A. (PGPEF), PUBGYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- French advertising giant Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY -1.2%) announces the launch of SCB Tech X, a joint venture between Publicis Sapient, fully owned division of the company and Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), creating one of the largest fintech entities in Southeast Asia.
- SCB Tech X is a true cloud native, industry-leading platform-as-a-service business that will serve clients throughout Southeast Asia.
- The JV will be held 60% by SCB and 40% by Publicis Sapient.
- Trirat Suwanprateeb, SCB’s Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, will become CEO of SCB Tech X, and Jonathan Sharp, Managing Director at Publicis Sapient Southeast Asia, will join the new venture as CTO.