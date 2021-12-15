Pfizer hits new all-time high ahead of potential COVID pill OK, need for booster shots (updated)
- Pfizer (PFE +2.6%) shares hit an all-time of $58.92 this afternoon as the company anticipates FDA authorizing its COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid.
- The pharma giant submitted an Emergency Use Authorization request last month.
- A week ago, CEO Albert Bourla said the company would submit a full data package on Paxlovid to the FDA in the next few days.
- Pfizer will also likely benefit from an increase in COVID-10 booster shot demand as a number of studies indicate they are needed to provide efficacy against the Omicron variant.
- In a note to investors yesterday, SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges wrote that "Paxlovid will dominate demand from both the government in the form of stockpile as well as consumer prescriptions."
- He projects total sales over the next four years of $67.1B.
- "Paxlovid looks to have the most effect where you'd want it the most, in patients who are at high risk of bad outcomes," writes Seeking Alpha contributor Derek Lowe in a post published today.