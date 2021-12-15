Regal owner Cineworld tumbles 44% as C$1.2 billion court loss paints 'dire news'
Dec. 15, 2021 12:12 PM ETCineworld Group plc (CNNWF), CPXGF, CNWGYBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- UK-based cinema giant Cineworld is sliding in U.S. trading (OTCPK:CNNWF -38.7%, OTCPK:CNWGY -44.1%) after an Ontario court found the company repudiated its transaction to acquire Canada's Cineplex (CPXGF +9.9%) - a takeover attempt that broke down.
- That results in a damages award of C$1.24 billion. Cineplex stock has gained in kind; it's Canada's biggest cinema operator.
- Cineworld is the world's second-largest cinema chain behind AMC; it's the owner of Regal Cinemas in the United States. The company plans to appeal the ruling.
- It's "dire news," though, that has "the scope to wipe out all the remaining equity in the business," Berenberg says in reaction.
- Cineworld's market value is about $502 million in dollar terms; the judgment comes to about $960 million in damages.
- Cineworld's equity will likely become a "volatile option on the outcome of this trial for the foreseeable future," analyst Owen Shirley says.
- Jefferies agrees that Cineworld is in for negative price performance considering the trial outcome and concerns about the new omicron COVID-19 variant.
- Cineworld terminated its planned C$2.8 billion acquisition of Cineplex in summer 2020 after saying it became aware of breaches of the agreement.