GM shows off electric Sierra in new video tease
Dec. 15, 2021 12:27 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor25 Comments
- General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has a teaser video out on the new all-electric GMC Sierra Denali that is catching some attention on social media.
- The Sierra shape is familiar in the striking EV version, with LED lighting one of the main features that is highlighted.
- The company is expected to hold an official reveal event for the electric Sierra sometime in 2022. Full production is not anticipated until 2023. Meanwhile, GM's Chevy Silverado will be ahead in the Detroit EV line by making a splashy debut at CES in January.
- Some analysts expect 2022 to be a year that GM catches an EV premium. Earlier this week, Wedbush Securities made the case that GM will make a run to $100.